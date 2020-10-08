Property pair push on in sluggish corporate primary

By Edward Clark

LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - The euro corporate market was the preserve of two property developers on Thursday, though they adopted contrasting strategies.

Malmo-based Heimstaden Bostad (BBB-, S&P) went with a hybrid, the third deal in the product this week as corporates continue to shore up their balance sheets in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The housing company targeted a €500m no-grow perpetual non-call 5.5-year offering.

Meanwhile, Austrian retail and office-focused Immofinanz (BBB-, S&P) priced a seven-year senior unsecured bond.

While both got done without any hitches, they lacked the momentum of other recent deals, which was reflected in their final levels. Both came with a premium.

Whether this was down to the market generally or simply the more niche nature of the two trades is hard to pinpoint.

"It feels weaker today, but then these two names are also not exactly the most awesome," said one syndicate banker.

"[I am] maybe a bit more surprised that Heimstaden was so slow. Their recent senior deal was insanely strong. "

Heimstaden's hybrid priced at a yield of 3.5%, 25bp inside IPTs, off a book of about €1bn at guidance. Bankers saw fair value in the context of 3.375%.

Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Nordea were the leads.

Other recent hybrids, such as those from Eni and Orange, received substantially bigger levels of demand, allowing leads to push harder on pricing. Orange got more than €3bn of orders for its €700m perp non-call eight on Wednesday, while Eni's books peaked at more than €13bn for its €3bn dual-tranche offering on Tuesday. Neither deal paid a premium.

Heimstaden is becoming an increasingly common sight in the euro market, having last issued in August. That was a €650m 1.375% March 2027 senior bond that came well inside fair value.

RESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE

Interest in Immofinanz' €500m seven-year note was perhaps limited by the company's focus on retail and office properties, a sector still out of favour with much of the investor base.

"For non-residential firms investors are demanding a higher premium," said a second banker.

A book that peaked at over €1bn before slipping to €950m appeared meagre when compared to the subscription rates of recent senior deals, some of which have been as much as 10 times covered.

Lead managers Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group, HSBC and JP Morgan were still able to bring in the spread by 30bp from IPTs to price at 320bp over swaps.

Bankers offered notably differing views on fair value. "It is very subjective," said a third banker.

The issuer only has one other benchmark bond outstanding: a €500m 2.625% January 2023 that was bid at plus 263p on Tradeweb.

Some suggested the issuer paid a 10bp premium, others said it was barely anything.

The purpose of the deal was to refinance debt, as well as diversify funding sources and extend the issuer's maturity profile.

(Reporting by Edward Clark; editing by Sudip Roy, Philip Wright)

