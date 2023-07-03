News & Insights

Property investor Nrep buys 51% of Swedish Klovern

July 03, 2023 — 04:43 am EDT

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, July 3 (Reuters) - Corem Property Group COREa.ST, ALM Equity and Broskeppet Bostad, which together own Klovern, have agreed to sell a 51% stake in the Swedish housing company to property investor Nrep, Corem said on Monday.

It said in a statement Nrep would pay around 2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($231 million) for the stake, and would also invest a further 4 billion in Klovern over time, through directed share issues.

($1 = 10.8332 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

