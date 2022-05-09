Property group EPIC Suisse plans Swiss IPO

Swiss property group EPIC AG plans to list its shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange within months subject to market conditions, it said on Monday.

EPIC's portfolio of 25 properties has a fair value of around 1.5 billion Swiss francs as of the end of 2021, it said in a statement. Its IFRS Net Asset Value was 578 million francs.

Credit Suisse CSGN.S and Zuercher Kantonalbank ZKB.UL are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners. Swiss Finance & Property AG is co-manager.

