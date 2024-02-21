News & Insights

Property group Corem cuts dividend as interest coverage ratio falls

February 21, 2024 — 02:51 am EST

Written by Greta Rosen Fondahn for Reuters ->

Adds background from paragraph 2, CEO quote in paragraph 4

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Swedish property group Corem COREa.ST on Wednesday said its interest coverage ratio had deteriorated further in the fourth quarter of last year, and proposed to slash its dividend by 75%.

Corem has been hit by a property market crisis in Sweden, as high interest rates, inflation and slowing demand have left a number of real estate firms struggling with debts they took on when interest rates were low.

With bonds maturing this year worth some 5.5 billion Swedish crowns ($531.48 million), Corem has recently divested several properties, while two planned deals worth about 7 billion crowns fell through in December.

"Our entire focus, for now and going forward, is to trim and optimise the business and thus to improve the property portfolio occupancy rate and operating margin," CEO Rutger Arnhult said in a statement.

Corem's interest coverage ratio, which reflects a company's ability to pay the interest on its outstanding debt, fell to 1.7 in the fourth quarter from 2.0 a year earlier.

For the full year, the ratio fell to 1.9 from 2.5.

It proposed a dividend of 0.10 crowns per A and B share, down from 0.40 crowns last year.

($1 = 10.3485 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Greta Rosen Fondahn; editing by Milla Nissi and Jason Neely)

((Greta.RosenFondahn@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.