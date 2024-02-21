Property group Corem cuts dividend as interest coverage ratio falls

Adds background from paragraph 2, CEO quote in paragraph 4

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Swedish property group Corem COREa.ST on Wednesday said its interest coverage ratio had deteriorated further in the fourth quarter of last year, and proposed to slash its dividend by 75%.

Corem has been hit by a property market crisis in Sweden, as high interest rates, inflation and slowing demand have left a number of real estate firms struggling with debts they took on when interest rates were low.

With bonds maturing this year worth some 5.5 billion Swedish crowns ($531.48 million), Corem has recently divested several properties, while two planned deals worth about 7 billion crowns fell through in December.

"Our entire focus, for now and going forward, is to trim and optimise the business and thus to improve the property portfolio occupancy rate and operating margin," CEO Rutger Arnhult said in a statement.

Corem's interest coverage ratio, which reflects a company's ability to pay the interest on its outstanding debt, fell to 1.7 in the fourth quarter from 2.0 a year earlier.

For the full year, the ratio fell to 1.9 from 2.5.

It proposed a dividend of 0.10 crowns per A and B share, down from 0.40 crowns last year.

($1 = 10.3485 Swedish crowns)

