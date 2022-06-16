Property firms Shaftesbury, Capco merge to form combined group

June 16 (Reuters) - West End of London-focused property firms Shaftesbury Plc SHB.L and Capital & Counties Properties Plc CAPCC.L would merge to form a combined group, the companies said on Thursday.

Under the terms of the merger, the shareholders would get 3.356 new Capco shares for each Shaftesbury share held.

Shaftesbury shareholders other than the holders of the existing Capco shareholding will own 53% of the combined group and Capco shareholders will own the rest.

