Property firm Deutsche Wohnen to acquire Isaria

Contributor
Arno Schuetze Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

German property group Deutsche Wohnen has agreed to acquire the bulk of the operations of peer Isaria for 600 million euros ($649 million), it said on Wednesday.

FRANKFURT, March 25 (Reuters) - German property group Deutsche Wohnen DWNG.DE has agreed to acquire the bulk of the operations of peer Isaria for 600 million euros ($649 million), it said on Wednesday.

Buyout group Lone Star, which owns Isaria, started preparations for a divestiture of the company last year, hoping to benefit from buoyant real estate valuations.

The transaction on the sale of most of Isaria's operations, except for a few selected projects, is subject to the customary closing conditions and will be concluded in the course of this year, Deutsche Wohnen said.

Deutsche Wohnen added that it is planning to invest more than 3 billion euros in building new residential, nursing and commercial properties.

($1 = 0.9241 euros)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((arno.schuetze@thomsonreuters.com; +49.69.7565.1197; Reuters Messaging: arno.schuetze.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More