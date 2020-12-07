Property firm Connells sweetens buyout bid for Countrywide

Adds CEO Comment, background

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Real estate management firm Connells Ltd said on Monday it had raised its buyout offer for Countrywide Plc CWD.L to 164.5 million pounds ($219.99 million) after the British company rejected its initial approach last month.

The increased offer values Countrywide at 325 pence per share, 30% higher than the previous proposal of 250 pence per share.

"Countrywide desperately needs a deliverable solution to its current financial problems and lack of strategic direction," Connells Chief Executive Officer David Livesey said.

Countrywide did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The company has been trying to recover from a botched 2015 restructuring that led to four profit warnings and a deeply discounted share issue.

Countrywide said in October funds advised by Alchemy Partners proposed investing about 90 million pounds in the company in exchange for management control following the recapitalisation.

