Property firm British Land's valuation of properties falls as rates surge

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Property firm British Land Co BLND.L reported a fall in valuations of its assets on Wednesday, as rising interest rates and inflation woes crimp the commercial real estate sector amid broader economic weakness.

The FTSE 100 firm said EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) Net Tangible Assets, a key measure that reflects the value of its buildings, fell 4.4% to 695 pence, as of Sept. 30.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

