Property developer Sunac China seeks to resume trading in HK after year-long halt

April 12 (Reuters) - Major property developer Sunac China 1918.HK has applied to the Hong Kong stock exchange for resumption of trading in its shares from April 13, the company said on Wednesday.

Trading in Sunac's shares was suspended last year pending the release of its financial results.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

