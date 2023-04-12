Property developer Sunac China seeks to resume trading in HK after year-long halt

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

April 12, 2023 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

April 12 (Reuters) - Major property developer Sunac China 1918.HK has applied to the Hong Kong stock exchange for resumption of trading in its shares from April 13, the company said on Wednesday.

Trading in Sunac's shares was suspended last year pending the release of its financial results.

