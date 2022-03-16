Property developer Sunac China does not rule out extension proposal - REDD

HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters) - Property developer Sunac China 1918.HK told some onshore holders it did not rule out an extension proposal for a 4 billion yuan ($630.38 million) puttable bond due April 1, financial intelligence provider REDD reported on Wednesday.

The country's No.3 property developer by sales previously said it had prepared sufficient funding to repurchase the bond.

The firm also planned to initiate talks with holders of its private offshore debt worth $1 billion, REDD reported, part of which became puttable after Fitch Ratings's downgrade by three notches on Tuesday.

Sunac flagged its financial difficulties to the People's Bank of China over the weekend, according to the report.

Sunac did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The ratings agency cut Sunac's issuer default rating (IDR) to "B-" from "BB-", citing increasing uncertainty over the refinancing of the firm's onshore and offshore debt maturing over the next few months amid decreasing market confidence, as well as falling contracted sales.

The developer last week reached an agreement with investors to add a sell-back date of April 2023 for the 4 billion yuan puttable bond due April 2024 CN163376SH=, on top of an existing option to sell it back this April.

REDD reported on Wednesday that a Chinese bank holding around 1 billion yuan of the bond decided to sell it back, after previously agreeing to hold it for another year, leaving Sunac scrambling for funds as it had planned to use the 1 billion yuan to repay a trust loan.

Shares of Sunac reversed morning losses to gain over 14% in the afternoon, as the broader market .HSI jumped over 8.5%.

The stock plunged nearly 20% in morning trade to a 10-year low, while a few of its onshore bonds CN163376=SS, CN163377=SS, CN149350=SZ were suspended from trading after dropping over 20%.

Sunac said on Tuesday only institutional investors would be allowed to buy its onshore bonds from Wednesday.

($1 = 6.3454 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong and Jason Xue in Shanghai; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.