Property Data Bank Sees Profits Surge in 2024

Property Data Bank, Inc. reports a significant improvement in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales increasing by 26.1% and profits more than doubling compared to the same period last year. The company’s robust performance is reflected in its higher earnings per share, which rose to 49.58 yen from 23.33 yen in 2023. Looking ahead, Property Data Bank anticipates continued growth with projected net sales of 3,980 million yen for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

