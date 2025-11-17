Propel Holdings (PRLPF) Price Target Decreased by 10.37% to 29.49

The average one-year price target for Propel Holdings (OTCPK:PRLPF) has been revised to $29.49 / share. This is a decrease of 10.37% from the prior estimate of $32.90 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.12 to a high of $46.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.21% from the latest reported closing price of $17.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Propel Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRLPF is 0.02%, an increase of 25.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.46% to 198K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 37K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing a decrease of 20.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLPF by 30.45% over the last quarter.

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLPF by 25.65% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 26K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 21K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLPF by 13.53% over the last quarter.

