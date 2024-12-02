Propel Funeral Partners Gains Investor Confidence with Increased Stake

Propel Funeral Partners Ltd. (AU:PFP) has released an update.
Propel Funeral Partners Ltd. has seen a notable increase in voting power with substantial holder Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited boosting its shareholding to 1.40% and Pengana Capital Group Limited raising its stake to 5.65%. This change signifies an increased confidence in Propel’s market prospects, capturing the attention of investors interested in the company’s future trajectory.
