Propanc Biopharma Signs MOU With Avance Clinical To Advance First-in-Human Trial Of PRP

(RTTNews) - Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (PPCB) a biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for recurrent and metastatic cancer, announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Avance Clinical Pty Ltd, a full-service Contract Research Organization headquartered in Australia.

The agreement sets out the shared intent of both parties to collaborate on the clinical delivery of Propanc's planned Phase 1b.

First-in-Human trial for PRP, the company's lead investigational candidate for advanced solid tumors. The study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, and preliminary clinical activity of PRP in patients with advanced cancer.

Avance Clinical brings more than 30 years of experience in early-phase oncology trials, leveraging advantages of the Australian market such as rapid ethics approval and significant R&D tax rebates to accelerate clinical development. Propanc, headquartered in Melbourne since 2007, aims to capitalize on these benefits through the partnership.

James Nathanielsz, Chief Executive Officer of Propanc, described the MOU as "an important milestone in put journey from preclinical development to clinical evaluation," highlighting Avance's expertise and regulatory track record as key to advancing PRP efficiently into proof-of-concept and later-phase studies. He emphasized PRP's unique mechanism of action, low toxicity, and good tolerability for patients with limited treatment options.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to scientific excellence, patient safety, and the pursuit of innovative cancer therapies that may improve outcomes worldwide.

The company recently implemented a 1-for-25 reverse stock split on May 18, 2026.

PPCB closed Tuesday's trading at $1.82, down 3.19%. During overnight trading the stock is at $1.72, down 5.49%.

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