Propanc Biopharma Signs MOU With Avance To Advance Phase 1b, FIH Of PRP In Solid Tumours; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (PPCB) announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Avance Clinical Pty Ltd, an Australia-based full-service Contract Research Organization, with the intention to collaborate for supporting the clinical delivery of Propanc's Phase 1b, First-In-Human (FIH) clinical trial for evaluating PRP, Propanc's lead investigational candidate in advanced solid tumours.

PRP in evaluation is designed with the intent to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.

The planned Phase 1b FIH study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, and preliminary clinical activity of PRP in patients with advanced cancer.

The agreement aims to advance PRP efficiently from FIH to Proof-of-Concept and, as data support, to later-phase development.

Commenting on entering this MOU, James Nathanielsz, Propanc's Chief Executive Officer, said, "It represents an important milestone in our journey from preclinical development to clinical evaluation".

PPCB has traded between $1.30 and $270.25 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $1.88.

PPCB is currently down 10.16% at $1.69.

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