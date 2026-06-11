Propanc Biopharma Authorizes $5 Million Share Repurchase Program; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (PPCB) has authorized a share repurchase program allowing the company to buy back up to $5.0 million of its common stock. Management said the decision reflects growing confidence in the company's progress as it advances PRP, its lead therapeutic candidate, toward first-in-human clinical evaluation.

The company noted that PRP, a first-in-class cancer therapy for the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer from solid tumors, is moving toward a pivotal Phase 1b study in 30 to 40 advanced cancer patients. Propanc said recent work—including publishing scientific data, filing patentable discoveries, forming partnerships with CRO's, CDMO's and suppliers— has positioned the program for meaningful clinical advancement.

Propanc also highlighted that PRP has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, which would provide seven years of market exclusivity if the therapy is ultimately approved.

According to CEO James Nathanielsz, the repurchase program reflects the company's belief that its shares are significantly undervalued. He added that buybacks may be executed when market conditions make them favorable relative to other uses of capital, and that repurchases can enhance long-term shareholder value while preserving financial flexibility.

Under the program, Propanc may repurchase shares through open-market transactions, privately negotiated deals, block trades, accelerated share repurchase arrangements, or 10b5-1 trading plans.

The company is not obligated to acquire any specific number of shares, and the program may be modified or suspended at any time.

The company recently implemented a 1-for-25 reverse stock split on May 18, 2026.

PPCB is currently trading at $5.33, up 300%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.