$PROP stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PROP stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,663,348 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PROP (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PROP stock page):
$PROP Insider Trading Activity
$PROP insiders have traded $PROP stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PROP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN H. GRAY purchased 131,500 shares for an estimated $493,111
- GARY C HANNA (President) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $95,775
- EDWARD KOVALIK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 13,840 shares for an estimated $50,119 and 0 sales.
- RICHARD N. FROMMER has made 3 purchases buying 8,500 shares for an estimated $33,770 and 0 sales.
- BRYAN FREEMAN (EVP of Operations) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $19,950
- GREGORY SCOTT PATTON (EVP and CFO) purchased 5,050 shares for an estimated $19,663
$PROP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $PROP stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HODGES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. added 1,050,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,617,500
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 918,229 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,912,525
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 687,432 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,677,761
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 412,385 shares (+90.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,206,259
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 252,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,348,200
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 141,006 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $754,382
- JAIN GLOBAL LLC added 139,010 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $743,703
$PROP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PROP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025
- Johnson Rice issued a "Accumulate" rating on 05/12/2025
$PROP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PROP recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PROP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $8.0 on 06/12/2025
- Paul Diamond from Citigroup set a target price of $8.0 on 06/02/2025
- Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $10.0 on 05/13/2025
- Charles Meade from Johnson Rice set a target price of $9.0 on 05/12/2025
