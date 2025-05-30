$PROP stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PROP stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,775,925 of trading volume.

$PROP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PROP:

$PROP insiders have traded $PROP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PROP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN H. GRAY purchased 131,500 shares for an estimated $493,111

GARY C HANNA (President) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $95,775

EDWARD KOVALIK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 13,840 shares for an estimated $50,119 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PROP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $PROP stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PROP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PROP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

Johnson Rice issued a "Accumulate" rating on 05/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PROP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PROP forecast page.

You can track data on $PROP on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.