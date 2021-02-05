Proofpoint (PFPT) Beats Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Proofpoint Inc. PFPT reported fourth-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 51 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents. However, the figure is a penny lower than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 52 cents per share.

Revenues came in at $275.1 million in the fourth quarter, which beat the consensus mark of $269.1 and increased 13% year over year as well.

This upside in top-line results can be attributed to strong demand for the firm’s next-generation cloud security and compliance platform, ongoing migration to the cloud, solid international growth, and high renewal rates.

Top Line Details

Total billings during the reported quarter grew 8% year on year to $374.9 million.

Subscription revenues came in at $271.4 million, up 12.9% from the year-ago quarter. In addition, hardware and service revenues climbed 21.4% year over year to $3.7 million.

The company has stopped reporting results for its advanced threat and compliance-oriented products as it believes the data is not informative in terms of measuring business performance.

Proofpoint continues to expand globally. Its international business grew 20% year over year, accounting for 21% of the total revenues during the December-end quarter.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross profit climbed 14.2% from the year-ago quarter to $221.6 million. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 100 basis points (bps) to 81% on impressive revenue performance.

Proofpoint’s non-GAAP operating income jumped 17% to $43.3 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2020, the company’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $910.3 million compared with $1.02 billion as of Sep 30, 2020.

The company generated operating cash flow of $55.7 million compared with the $76.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was $28.9 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $65.1 million.

During full-year 2020, Proofpoint generated operating and free cash flows of $264.5 million and $192.1 million, respectively.

Guidance

Proofpoint issued its outlook for first-quarter and full-year 2021. For the March-end quarter, Proofpoint anticipates revenues of $280-$282 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin is estimated to be 80%. Non-GAAP earnings per share are predicted in the band of 39-40 cents.

Free cash flow is estimated in the range of $80 million to $85 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be $8-$9 million for the ongoing quarter.

For 2021, the company projects revenues at $1.19-$1.2 billion.

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 80%. Non-GAAP earnings per share are anticipated in the band of $1.91-$1.99.

Free cash flow is estimated in the range of $200-$210 million. Capital expenditure is predicted to be approximately $45 million.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Proofpoint currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Shopify SHOP, Zoom Video Communications ZM and Apple AAPL, all flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The long-term earnings growth rate for Shopify, Zoom and Apple is currently pegged at 32.5%, 25% and 11.5%, respectively.

