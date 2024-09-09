Proof of Workforce and Careers In Government Partner to Integrate Bitcoin into Public Sector Jobs

The Proof of Workforce Foundation (POWF) and Careers In Government Inc. (CIG) have launched a strategic partnership aimed at integrating Bitcoin into public sector employment practices, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. This collaboration seeks to enhance financial security, attract talent, and foster innovation within the government workforce through Bitcoin-based compensation and benefits.

The partnership's focus is on developing innovative strategies for including Bitcoin in salary options and incentive structures for public sector employees. By testing these strategies, the initiative aims to create a scalable model that can be adopted by government employers nationwide. This effort is in attempt to boost job satisfaction and offer financial protection for employees against inflation and other economic uncertainties.

“Integrating Bitcoin into public sector employment practices will not only attract and retain top talent but also promote financial literacy and inclusion, aligning with our mission to connect talented individuals with meaningful careers,” said Michael and Corey Hurwitz, founders of Careers In Government.



Alongside compensation integration, the collaboration will promote financial literacy among public sector workers by offering educational and professional development opportunities related to Bitcoin. Additionally, the partnership will implement tailored training programs and outreach campaigns to encourage the adoption of Bitcoin in the public sector.

“We are excited to partner with Careers In Government to advance Bitcoin adoption in the public sector. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in empowering government employers and employees to embrace the benefits of this innovative technology,” said Dom Bei, Founder of the Proof of Workforce Foundation.

This partnership extends POWF's ongoing efforts to integrate Bitcoin into government operations. Earlier this summer, POWF made headlines by collaborating with the City of Santa Monica to establish an official Bitcoin office, a historic move that incurred no costs for the city.

