Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (PYOIF) Price Target Increased by 33.51% to 15.24

The average one-year price target for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCPK:PYOIF) has been revised to $15.24 / share. This is an increase of 33.51% from the prior estimate of $11.42 dated August 5, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.40 to a high of $22.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.43% from the latest reported closing price of $10.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYOIF is 0.24%, an increase of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.72% to 21,828K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,576K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares , representing a decrease of 11.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYOIF by 12.11% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,575K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,893K shares , representing a decrease of 12.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYOIF by 16.93% over the last quarter.

EWW - iShares MSCI Mexico ETF holds 2,297K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,076K shares , representing an increase of 9.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYOIF by 8.19% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,886K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,862K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYOIF by 5.89% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,231K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.