Promotica to Engage with Investors at Financial Gala

November 12, 2024 — 06:47 am EST

Promotica S.P.A. (IT:PMT) has released an update.

Promotica S.P.A., a leader in the loyalty sector, will participate in the Financial Gala organized by Integrae SIM in Milan on November 18, 2024. The event aims to connect the financial community with SMEs, fostering collaboration and strategy sharing. Promotica’s CEO and CFO will engage with investors, providing insights into the company’s operations and future prospects.

