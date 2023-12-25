'Promising Sign For DOGE:' Analyst Says Steady Increase In Dogecoin Addresses Could Set Stage For Rally

A cryptocurrency analyst has forecasted potential market movements for meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), citing on-chain data signaling an increase in new wallet addresses.

What Happened: Ali Martinez on Saturday shared his observation that there is an expansion in the network of Dogecoin. He said, “There's a steady rise in the creation of new DOGE addresses, consistently reaching new highs.”

Martinez articulated the progress on his social media: “Dogecoin is experiencing a notable network expansion! […] This increase in network activity is a promising sign for DOGE as it lays the groundwork for a potential upward price action.”

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.093.

Why It Matters: Martinez also gave his prediction on self-proclaimed ‘Dogecoin killer' Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). He said, citing on-chain data, “Since November, there's been a massive withdrawal of over 8 trillion SHIB from known crypto exchange wallets – that's valued at approximately $88 million!”

For Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the analyst has offered an indicator for those speculating a price correction: “Are you anticipating a #Bitcoin price correction? The first indicator would be a sustained close below $43,200.”

Should this specific level not hold, Bitcoin might see a depreciation towards $37,000, as per Martinez. However, he notes that if it maintains above the pivotal support level of $43,200, the momentum could favor those investing in Bitcoin, potentially propelling its value to $47,360.

