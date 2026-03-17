This Promising GLP-1 Drug Could Give Novo Nordisk Investors Renewed Hope for the Stock

Key Points

UBT251 is a drug that Novo Nordisk is developing with a Chinese company.

It's a triple agonist drug that averaged nearly 20% weight loss over a 24-week trial.

Improved growth prospects could give Novo Nordisk's beaten-down stock plenty of room to rise higher.

10 stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk ›

It's been a tough year for Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) stock, to say the least. The company has undergone a change in CEO, its share price has been cut in half, and it has also slashed its guidance for the year due to rising competition in the GLP-1 drug market. Things have been spiraling for the stock, as it has been difficult to build up much of a bullish case for the company of late.

It's easy, however, for the market to get overly bearish on a stock, crippling its valuation in the process. But Novo Nordisk is an innovative company, one that's continually looking for ways to get bigger and to grow its business. It also has a promising GLP-1 drug that could bolster its growth prospects in the not-too-distant future.

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The company's triple agonist drug averaged nearly 20% weight loss after just 24 weeks

Last month, Novo Nordisk announced that a drug that it is developing with a Chinese company, The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited, had demonstrated some impressive results in a phase 2 trial. The drug, UBT251, helped people lose an average of 19.7% of their body weight after using it for 24 weeks. It is a triple agonist drug that targets multiple hormone receptors: GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon.

Rival Eli Lilly is also developing a triple agonist drug, retatrutide, which in a recent trial achieved an average weight loss of 28.7%, but that was after a period of 68 weeks. If UBT251 can bridge the gap over a longer duration, it could give investors some renewed optimism about Novo Nordisk's growth potential in the GLP-1 space.

Why Novo Nordisk may be an underrated buy right now

There's been bad news after bad news that's been piling up on Novo Nordisk's stock in recent months. Investors have effectively been throwing in the towel on the healthcare stock, and analysts have been downgrading their price targets along the way.

But at the end of the day, this is still a top healthcare business, one that generates strong margins and that has excellent products in its portfolio. It may be facing some challenges, but it can and likely will bounce back, as it continues to work on developing new drugs.

For investors who take a chance on Novo Nordisk today, the rewards could be significant down the road. That's because the stock trades at just 11 times its trailing earnings, which is far below the S&P 500 average of 24. As a result, buying Novo Nordisk stock today could end up being a steal of a deal for long-term investors.

Should you buy stock in Novo Nordisk right now?

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David Jagielski, CPA has positions in Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.