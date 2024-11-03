News & Insights

Promising Copper Discovery by Pan Asia Metals

November 03, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. has announced promising initial results from its Rosario Copper Project in Chile, revealing a substantial 3.6km copper target zone supported by soil and rock chip assays with copper grades up to 17%. This discovery, located in Chile’s Central Copper Belt, signals significant potential for further resource development, with ongoing geochemical and geophysical assessments expected to provide additional insights.

