Promising Copper Discovery by Pan Asia Metals

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. has announced promising initial results from its Rosario Copper Project in Chile, revealing a substantial 3.6km copper target zone supported by soil and rock chip assays with copper grades up to 17%. This discovery, located in Chile’s Central Copper Belt, signals significant potential for further resource development, with ongoing geochemical and geophysical assessments expected to provide additional insights.

