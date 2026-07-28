ProMIS Reports Positive Phase 1b Interim Data For PMN310 In Treating Alzheimer's; Stock Up 20%

(RTTNews) - ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday released positive six-month interim data from the Phase 1b PRECISE-AD trial for PMN310 for treating mild cognitive impairment in patients of Alzheimer's disease.

The humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody PMN310 is the company's lead drug candidate and was designed to target toxic oligomers of amyloid-beta. The target is believed to be the earliest and most damaging driver of Alzheimer's.

The drug avoids binding to amyloid plaques and vascular deposits, to reduce or eliminate the risk of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), including brain swelling (ARIA-E) and microhemorrhages (ARIA-H). PMN310 was granted Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2025.

The blinded interim analysis of the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1b PRECISE-AD study evaluated PMN310 in 136 Alzheimer's patients. The trial established a favorable safety profile for the drug across all genotypes, with no cases of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities-edema (ARIA-E) reported. The treated population included 61% APOE4 carriers, of which 11% were homozygotes.

The data further indicated positive target engagement, determined by measuring specific fluid biomarkers. 68.5% of patients showed a decline in plasma pTau217 and 62.5% showed a decrease in CSF MTBR-tau243.

The 12-month blinded topline data from the trial is expected in the first quarter of 2027.

PMN closed Monday at $11.72, down 3.93%. In the pre-market, shares are up 23.63% at $14.49.

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