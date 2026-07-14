ProMIS Reports First Human PMN310 Target Engagement In Alzheimer's Disease; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, reported the first human evidence that its lead Alzheimer's drug candidate, PMN310, can reduce toxic amyloid-beta oligomers in cerebrospinal fluid. The findings were presented at the AAIC 2026 conference.

Phase 1a Results

In healthy volunteers, a single dose-dependent reduction in amyloid-beta oligomer detectable in cerebrospinal fluid at both 3 and 29 days after dosing. This represents one of the first quantitative demonstrations of treatment-related oligomer reduction in humans.

Scientific Significance

Amyloid-beta oligomers (AßOs) are considered more toxic than the plaque deposits and are believed to play a central role in Alzheimer's disease progression. By selectively targeting oligomers while avoiding plaque, PMN310 may reduce off-target binding and limit side effects such as ARIA, which are associated with plaque-binding antibodies.

-Oligomer reductions: In the Phase 1a trial, PMN310 showed a dose-dependent reduction of toxic AßO in CSF.

-Strict oligomer selectivity: Laboratory assays confirmed PMN310 binds strongly to oligomers without interacting with monomers, plaques, or vascular deposits, supporting a differentiated safety profile.

-Favorable pharmacokinetics and tolerability: PMN310 was generally well-tolerated in health volunteers, with CSF concentrations rising in a dose-dependent manner and half-life of approximately 27 days.

-Preclinical memory preservation: In Alzheimer's mouse model, PMN310 preserved memory and learning performance, reinforcing its potential clinical benefit.

Management Commentary

CEO Neil Warma said the data provide direct evidence that PMN310 reached the brain and engaged its intended target. Chief Development Officer, Dr. Johanne Kaplan added that the results support PMN310's differentiated mechanism of action and its potential to improve both efficacy and safety in Alzheimer's treatment.

Next Step

ProMIS plans to use this assay in its ongoing PRECISE-AD Phase 1b trial, which is evaluating PMN310 in Alzheimer's patients. Six-month blinded interim data are expected in the coming weeks. Top line unblinded results are expected in early Q1 2027. PMN has traded between $6.27 and $39.75 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $12.80, down 10.18%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $14.40, up 12.50%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.