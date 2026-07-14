ProMIS Reports First Human Evidence Of Target Engagement For Alzheimer's Drug PMN310

(RTTNews) - ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN) said on Tuesday that its lead Alzheimer's disease drug candidate, PMN310, demonstrated the first human evidence of a dose-dependent reduction in amyloid-beta oligomers, which are widely considered a toxic form of the protein associated with the disease.

The findings from Phase 1a trial in healthy volunteers showed that participants receiving PMN310 experienced a dose-dependent reduction in detectable amyloid-beta oligomers in cerebrospinal fluid three days and 29 days after dosing.

ProMIS said the results represent one of the first quantitative demonstrations of treatment-related oligomer reduction in humans.

PMN310 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1b PRECISE-AD trial involving patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease or mild Alzheimer's disease.

The company expects to report six-month interim data from the study in the coming weeks.

ProMIS Neurosciences shares closed at $12.80 on Monday, down 10.18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.