ProMIS Neurosciences reports Q3 EPS 31c vs (19c) last year

“We made significant progress in the third quarter, highlighted by the positive results from our first-in-human Phase 1a clinical trial of PMN310 and the closing of a strong equity financing that could provide up to $122.7 million to advance our pipeline of neurodegenerative product candidates,” said Neil Warma, CEO of ProMIS Neurosciences (PMN). “Results from our Phase 1a study showed that PMN310 was generally safe and well-tolerated and achieved concentrations in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) indicating its potential for target engagement in AD patients. Additionally, these results have confirmed the dosing levels for the planned multiple ascending dose Phase 1b clinical trial in 100 patients with mild cognitive impairment due to AD and early AD, which is on track to start by the end of 2024.”

