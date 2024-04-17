ProMIS Neurosciences (PMN) Price Target Increased by 9.38% to 8.93

The average one-year price target for ProMIS Neurosciences (NasdaqCM:PMN) has been revised to 8.92 / share. This is an increase of 9.38% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 9.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 364.84% from the latest reported closing price of 1.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProMIS Neurosciences. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 800.00% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.67% to 3,357K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sphera Funds Management holds 1,834K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ally Bridge Group holds 1,067K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares, representing an increase of 50.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMN by 40.88% over the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 266K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northeast Financial Consultants holds 100K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ieq Capital holds 31K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 27.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMN by 62.68% over the last quarter.

