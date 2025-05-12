ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. Q1 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN) reported Loss for its first quarter of -$7.35 million

The company's earnings came in at -$7.35 million, or -$0.21 per share. This compares with -$3.64 million, or -$0.19 per share, last year.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$7.35 Mln. vs. -$3.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.21 vs. -$0.19 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.