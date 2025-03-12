PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES Earnings Preview: Recent $PMN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES ($PMN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.14 per share.

PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES Insider Trading Activity

PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES insiders have traded $PMN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MADGE K. SHAFMASTER has made 3 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $255,750 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL S GORDON has made 2 purchases buying 93,223 shares for an estimated $116,880 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NEIL CASHMAN (Chief Scientific Officer) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $14,595

PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

