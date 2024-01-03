ProMIS Neurosciences Appoints Neil Warma As Interim Chief Executive Officer

(RTTNews) - ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN), a biotechnology company, said on Wednesday that it has appointed its Board member Neil Warma as interim Chief Executive Officer to succeed Gail Farfel, who has stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

Most recently, Warma served as the CEO of Genexine, Inc., a South Korean biotech company.

Earlier, he served in various senior leadership roles at several biotech and pharma companies, including Novartis, Opexa Therapeutics, and I-Mab BioPharma, Inc.

