News & Insights

Markets
PMN

ProMIS Neurosciences Appoints Neil Warma As Interim Chief Executive Officer

January 03, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN), a biotechnology company, said on Wednesday that it has appointed its Board member Neil Warma as interim Chief Executive Officer to succeed Gail Farfel, who has stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

Most recently, Warma served as the CEO of Genexine, Inc., a South Korean biotech company.

Earlier, he served in various senior leadership roles at several biotech and pharma companies, including Novartis, Opexa Therapeutics, and I-Mab BioPharma, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.