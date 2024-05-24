News & Insights

Promino Nutritional Sciences Launches $3M Private Placement

May 24, 2024 — 08:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Element Nutritional Sciences Inc (TSE:MUSL) has released an update.

Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. has launched a private placement aiming to raise $3 million by selling units at $0.18 each, which includes a common share and a purchase warrant. The funds raised will boost sales and production of Promino’s sports beverages, as well as general corporate purposes. These beverages are based on a patented formula that supports muscle growth and recovery, and are scientifically backed by extensive research and clinical trials.

