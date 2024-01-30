Prominent Tel Aviv power station to be taken permanently offline

JERUSALEM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Israel's energy ministry said on Tuesday that the main power station in Tel Aviv would no longer be used for electricity generation, and will instead be converted into a more environmental-friendly compound with energy storage.

The Reading power station was first constructed almost a century ago along the shore of Tel Aviv and has been a mainstay of the city skyline that grew around it, though electricity has been increasingly supplied from other areas as demand rose.

Reading has a production capacity of 428 megawatts. It was due to be sold along with other power plants in a government privatization push, but has remained in the hands of state-owned Israel Electric Corp ISECO.UL. The plant has been offline for about a year for asbestos removal and was supposed to restart generation in 2026, officials said.

It will now not be reopened, the energy ministry said in a statement.

Instead the compound will be used for energy storage and as the reception site for a subsea cable bringing electricity from southern Israel, the ministry said. Part of the area will also be used to expand Tel Aviv's beach front.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

