Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh injured in attack -Fars news agency

Updates with prominent scientist Fakhrizadeh injured in attack, no confirmation of death

DUBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was injured in an attack outside the capital Tehran on Friday and was being treated in a hospital, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Shortly before, several Iranian news outlets including state broadcaster IRIB said a nuclear and missile scientist had been assassinated in an attack. But there was no official confirmation of a death, and Tehran's nuclear energy body said there had been no incident involving a nuclear scientist.

