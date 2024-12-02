Prominence Energy Plans Major Securities Issue

Prominence Energy Limited (AU:PRM) has released an update.

Prominence Energy Limited has announced a proposed issue of up to 48 million options, set to expire in December 2027, with an exercise price of $0.01. This move is part of a strategic placement aimed at enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and future growth prospects. The issuance is scheduled to occur on December 5, 2024.

