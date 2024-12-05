News & Insights

Prominence Energy Issues New Unquoted Options

December 05, 2024 — 03:17 am EST

Prominence Energy Limited (AU:PRM) has released an update.

Prominence Energy Limited has announced the issuance of 68.9 million unquoted options set to expire in December 2027, each priced at $0.01. These securities are part of previously disclosed transactions and will not be listed on the ASX. This move could signal strategic positioning by the company for future growth.

