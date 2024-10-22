Prominence Energy Gains New Investment and Leadership

Prominence Energy Limited (AU:PRM) has released an update.

Prominence Energy Limited has bolstered its strategic positioning with a 19.99% investment from Hartshead Resources Limited, amounting to $389,000, and the appointment of new board members including Executive Director Bevan Tarratt. The company is focusing on aligning its projects with long-term growth objectives, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico and Kazakhstan, and is poised for future value creation. Prominence is also transitioning leadership as Managing Director Alex Parks retires, marking a new phase for the company.

