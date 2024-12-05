Prominence Energy Expands with New Unquoted Securities

Prominence Energy Limited (AU:PRM) has released an update.

Prominence Energy Limited has announced the issue of 48 million unquoted securities, set to expire in December 2027, as part of its ongoing transactions. These securities, not intended for ASX quotation, reflect the company’s strategic financial maneuvers aimed at strengthening its investment portfolio.

