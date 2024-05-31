News & Insights

Stocks

Prominence Energy Ends Unconverted Securities

May 31, 2024 — 04:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prominence Energy Limited (AU:PRM) has released an update.

Prominence Energy Limited has announced the cessation of 225,000 Class B Performance Rights due to the expiry of options or convertible securities without exercise or conversion as of May 30, 2024. This financial move could indicate shifts in investor confidence or strategic company decisions.

For further insights into AU:PRM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.