Prominence Energy Ends Unconverted Securities

Prominence Energy Limited (AU:PRM) has released an update.

Prominence Energy Limited has announced the cessation of 225,000 Class B Performance Rights due to the expiry of options or convertible securities without exercise or conversion as of May 30, 2024. This financial move could indicate shifts in investor confidence or strategic company decisions.

