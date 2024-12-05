Prominence Energy Boosts Director’s Incentives with Options

Prominence Energy Limited (AU:PRM) has released an update.
Prominence Energy Limited has announced a significant change in the interest of its director, Ian James McCubbing, with the issue of 12 million unlisted options as part of an incentive-based remuneration package. These options, set to expire in December 2027 and exercisable at a nominal rate, were approved at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting. This move highlights the company’s strategy to align director incentives with shareholder interests.
