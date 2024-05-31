Prominence Energy Announces Security Cessation

Prominence Energy Limited (AU:PRM) has released an update.

Prominence Energy Limited has announced the cessation of 187,500 of its Class A Performance Rights due to the expiration of the options without exercise or conversion as of May 30, 2024. This will potentially affect the company’s capital structure and interests of its investors.

