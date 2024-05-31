News & Insights

Stocks

Prominence Energy Announces Security Cessation

May 31, 2024 — 03:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prominence Energy Limited (AU:PRM) has released an update.

Prominence Energy Limited has announced the cessation of 187,500 of its Class A Performance Rights due to the expiration of the options without exercise or conversion as of May 30, 2024. This will potentially affect the company’s capital structure and interests of its investors.

For further insights into AU:PRM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.