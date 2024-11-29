Prominence Energy Announces Director Departure

Prominence Energy Limited (AU:PRM) has released an update.

Prominence Energy Limited announced that Alexander Bevan Parks has ceased to be a director as of November 29, 2024. As of the last notice, Parks held significant interests in the company, including 475,000 shares and various performance rights and options. This change in directorship could influence investor sentiment and the company’s future direction.

