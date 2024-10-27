Prominence Energy Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Details

Prominence Energy Limited (AU:PRM) has released an update.

Prominence Energy Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 27, in Perth. Shareholders can participate by attending in person, voting online, or via proxy, with votes needing to be submitted by November 25. The company encourages shareholders to access meeting details and updates electronically through their online platforms.

