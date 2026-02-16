Promethos Capital Liquidates $4 Million Sprouts Farmers Market Position: Should Investors Sell, Too?

Key Points

Promethos sold 34,935 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, with an estimated transaction value of $3.80 million based on the quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value decreased by $3.80 million, reflecting the sale of all SFM shares.

Represents a reduction of approximately 1.04% of Promethos Capital’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 value.

The position was previously 1.02% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Sprouts Farmers Market ›

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 13, 2026, Promethos Capital, LLC, sold its entire holding of 34,935 shares in Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM). The transaction’s estimated value was approximately $3.80 million, calculated using the quarterly average share price. The fund’s quarter-end position value in Sprouts Farmers Market fell by $3.80 million, a figure reflecting the sale of all SFM shares.

What else to know

Promethos Capital fully exited its Sprouts Farmers Market position, which was 1.02% of the fund's AUM as of the previous quarter.

Top five holdings after the filing: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : $36.10 million (10.1% of AUM) Novartis : $28.55 million (8.0% of AUM) SAP : $24.66 million (6.9% of AUM) Manulife Financial : $18.61 million (5.2% of AUM) HSBC Holdings : $15.69 million (4.4% of AUM)



As of Feb. 13, 2026, Sprouts Farmers Market shares were trading at $68.96, down 60.9% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 73 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $8.65 billion Net income (TTM) $513.45 million Market capitalization $6.71 billion Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $68.96

Company snapshot

Sprouts Farmers Market:

Offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, bakery, deli, dairy, grocery, vitamins, supplements, and natural health products, with a focus on natural and organic foods.

Operates a network of retail grocery stores, generating revenue primarily through in-store sales of perishable and non-perishable food items.

Targets health-conscious consumers and families seeking natural, organic, and specialty food products nationwide.

Sprouts Farmers Market is a leading U.S. grocery retailer specializing in fresh, natural, and organic foods, with 464 stores across 24 states. The company leverages a differentiated product assortment and a focus on health and wellness to attract a loyal customer base.

What this transaction means for investors

Promethos Capital originally purchased Sprouts Farmers Market for around $48 per share back in Q4 of 2023. It added to its holdings again two quarters later, before selling roughly half its shares in the specialty grocery after the price more than doubled. Over the next year, Sprouts’ stock would keep rising to over $160 per share. However, over the last six months, Sprouts’ share price has plummeted 53% and Promethos appears to be done with the stock (at least temporarily).

While we don’t know the firm’s rationale for selling its position, I’m only interested in adding to Sprouts Farmers Market at today’s valuation. Currently trading at just 13 times earnings and 15 times free cash flow (FCF) -- despite spending on capex for new store growth -- Sprouts’ steady growth over the last decade is deeply discounted, in my opinion. Home to 464 stores in 24 states, the company is actively expanding into 9 new states and believes it has the potential to reach 1,400 locations over the long haul.

Aside from the growth story, I really like the company’s differentiation. For example, 70% of its products are attribute-driven -- kosher, organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, etc. -- letting the company stand out from traditional mega-grocers. Furthermore, Sprouts is an innovation machine, constantly bringing in new healthy product ideas to test out. The company introduced 7,100 new items and launched 300 private-label products in 2024, helping it to continuously find the “next big thing.”

While I understand Promethos Capital’s decision to sell the stock amid its volatility, especially since it was a winning pick for them, I would only consider buying the company today as it continues to grow its geographic footprint, profitability, and sales by 10% annually over the last decade.

Should you buy stock in Sprouts Farmers Market right now?

Before you buy stock in Sprouts Farmers Market, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sprouts Farmers Market wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 16, 2026.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Sprouts Farmers Market. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sprouts Farmers Market and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends HSBC Holdings and SAP and recommends the following options: long January 2028 $75 calls on Sprouts Farmers Market and short January 2028 $85 calls on Sprouts Farmers Market. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.