Markets
RXDX

Prometheus Biosciences Surges On Acquisition By Merck

April 17, 2023 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) are surging more than 69 percent on Monday morning trade after Merck (MRK) agreed to acquire the company for $10.8 billion. The deal is for $200 per share in cash.

Merck expects the acquisition of Prometheus which develop PRA023 for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and other autoimmune conditions to accelerate its growing presence in immunology and add diversity to its overall portfolio.

Currently, shares are at $192.99, up 69.28 percent from the previous close of $114.01 on a volume of 7,737,250.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RXDX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.