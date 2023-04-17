Prometheus Biosciences Surges On Acquisition By Merck

(RTTNews) - Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) are surging more than 69 percent on Monday morning trade after Merck (MRK) agreed to acquire the company for $10.8 billion. The deal is for $200 per share in cash.

Merck expects the acquisition of Prometheus which develop PRA023 for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and other autoimmune conditions to accelerate its growing presence in immunology and add diversity to its overall portfolio.

Currently, shares are at $192.99, up 69.28 percent from the previous close of $114.01 on a volume of 7,737,250.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.