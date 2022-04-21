Prometheus Biosciences Inc Shares Close the Week 21.9% Lower - Weekly Wrap

Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX) shares closed this week 21.9% lower than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 30.6% year-to-date, down 4.4% over the past 12 months, and up 8.5% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.0%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.1%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $36.84 and as low as $27.39 this week.
- Shares closed 47.7% below its 52-week high and 63.2% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 32.1% higher than the 10-day average and 23.8% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.0.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -34.1%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -91.4%
