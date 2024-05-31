News & Insights

Stocks

PROMENDO Divests Entire GREENVOLT Stake

May 31, 2024 — 04:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Greenvolt – Energias Renovaveis SA (DE:000) has released an update.

PROMENDO INVESTIMENTOS, S.A. has sold its entire stake in Greenvolt – Renewable Energies, S.A., amounting to 12.59% of the company’s share capital and voting rights. Following this transaction, PROMENDO and its director Ana Rebelo de Carvalho Meneres de Mendonça, who also serves as a director at GREENVOLT, have no remaining shares or voting rights in the renewable energy company.

For further insights into DE:000 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.