PROMENDO Divests Entire GREENVOLT Stake

PROMENDO INVESTIMENTOS, S.A. has sold its entire stake in Greenvolt – Renewable Energies, S.A., amounting to 12.59% of the company’s share capital and voting rights. Following this transaction, PROMENDO and its director Ana Rebelo de Carvalho Meneres de Mendonça, who also serves as a director at GREENVOLT, have no remaining shares or voting rights in the renewable energy company.

