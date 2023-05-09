Prologium picks northern France for new battery gigafactory - source

Changes sourcing, adds details

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Taiwanese company Prologium will build a battery "gigafactory" in Dunkirk, northern France, a source close to the regional authority said, as European countries and carmakers seek to lure suppliers of key components for electric vehicles onto home turf.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to travel to Dunkirk on Friday and make a formal announcement, business daily Les Echos reported earlier.

The newspaper said the new factory - the fourth such plant to be based in the region - would involve an investment of 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) and create 3,000 jobs over time.

Macron's office declined to comment.

"It's a big bet for our region and we are winning it, with four plants opening starting from 2024," a source close to the Hauts-de-France region around Dunkirk said.

"The idea is to create an ecosystem here, from the production to the recycling of batteries."

Carmakers globally are racing to keep ahead of rivals in producing cleaner vehicles, secure greater control over their supply chain and bring battery plants - an industry dominated by Asian companies - closer to their own manufacturing sites.

Renault RENA.PA last month said it had entered a long-term commercial partnership with French start-up Verkor in Dunkirk to produce batteries for the carmaker's premium and Alpine electric models.

Also in the north of France, China's Envision AESC and ACC - a subsidiary of Renault's domestic rival Stellantis STLAM.MI, TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and Mercedes MBGn.DE - plan to establish two battery plants.

The three plants already announced are expected to help create 5,500 jobs.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

